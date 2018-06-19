Two decades later, 'Waco' serves as a 'cautionary tale' of the disenfranchised

It would be easy to dismiss Paramount Network's "Waco" miniseries as old news: After all, what could a 1993 standoff between FBI agents and religious leader David Koresh tell us about today? Turns out, quite a lot, particularly with Michael Shannon (as FBI negotiator Gary Noesner) and Taylor Kitsch (Koresh) starring. The Envelope sat down with both actors to revisit the scene of the crime, talk about the concept of "bad guys" and consider who would win in a battle between General Zod and one of the X-Men.