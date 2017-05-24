First Season 7 'Game of Thrones' trailer brings 'The Great War' to Westeros

Forget about winter, war is coming to Westeros. Here it is, the first good look at the seventh season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The first, official trailer is jampacked with battle-ready characters. Who will survive this “great war” Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is so ominously hinting at?

Most of the original cast from “GOT” is back Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who was “born to rule the seven kingdoms,” has fully unleashed her dragons and looks quite comfortable on her throne of stone. Meanwhile Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is perched atop the Iron Throne looking mighty pissed. An understandable mood as this war for power has killed off almost all of her children.

Let the dissecting begin!

“Game of Thrones” returns July 16.

