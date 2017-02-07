'Battlestar Galactica' cast mourns the passing of Richard Hatch with a #SoSayWeAll

Richard Hatch, famous for his role of Commander Apollo in the original TV series “Battlestar Galactica” which ran from 1978 to 1979, has passed away. Online, the new cast from the Syfy reboot (that Hatch had a cameo in as Tom Zarek) mourns the loss with stories, pictures and many calls of “so say we all.”
Ronald D. Moore, show runner behind the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, and composer Bear McCreary were among the first from the new series (which ran from 2004 to 2009) to publicly express their condolences on Twitter. Many other crew members from the Galactica followed suit, including Nicki Clyne (Cally), Aaron Douglas (Chief Tyrol) and Edward James Olmos, who led the crew as Admiral William Adama.
Other celebs also paid their respects, including “Star Trek’s” Karl Urban and the man behind Vader’s mask on “Star Wars,” Dave Prowse.
Twitter: @MdellW
