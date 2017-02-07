'Battlestar Galactica' cast mourns the passing of Richard Hatch with a #SoSayWeAll

Richard Hatch, famous for his role of Commander Apollo in the original TV series “Battlestar Galactica” which ran from 1978 to 1979, has passed away. Online, the new cast from the Syfy reboot (that Hatch had a cameo in as Tom Zarek) mourns the loss with stories, pictures and many calls of “so say we all.”

Ronald D. Moore, show runner behind the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, and composer Bear McCreary were among the first from the new series (which ran from 2004 to 2009) to publicly express their condolences on Twitter. Many other crew members from the Galactica followed suit, including Nicki Clyne (Cally), Aaron Douglas (Chief Tyrol) and Edward James Olmos, who led the crew as Admiral William Adama.

Other celebs also paid their respects, including “Star Trek’s” Karl Urban and the man behind Vader’s mask on “Star Wars,” Dave Prowse.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Supergirl' cast on inspiring little girls to pick up a cape of their own The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. Caption 'Supergirl' cast on inspiring little girls to pick up a cape of their own The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. The cast of "Supergirl" shares thoughts on the show going into its second season. Caption Comic-Con: Wishing there could be a body swap between Fitz and Mac on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'... The cast of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." appears at Comic-Con. The cast of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." appears at Comic-Con. Caption Comic-Con: 'Kong: Skull Island' The cast of "Kong: Skull Island" talks about remaking the classic monster movie. The cast of "Kong: Skull Island" talks about remaking the classic monster movie. Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption The cast of 'Orphan Black' reveal what they want to see resolved in the series finale The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show.

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW

ALSO:

'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot

Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?

For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show