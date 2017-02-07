'Battlestar Galactica' actor Richard Hatch dies at 71

Actor Richard Hatch, perhaps best known for playing Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" TV series, has died. He was 71.
A representative for the actor says Hatch died Tuesday afternoon after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Manager Michael Kaliski said Hatch's son, Paul, was by the actor's side.
After an early role on "All My Children" in 1971, Hatch worked steadily as an actor, appearing in such series as "Dynasty," ''The Love Boat," ''Santa Barbara" and "Baywatch." He also appeared in the rebooted "Battlestar Galactica" TV series from 2004 to 2009.
Kaliski said Hatch will be remembered for his youthful wonder, passion for creativity and kind heart.
Besides his son, Hatch is survived by his brother, John.
In a statement to the Los Angeles Times on behalf of the family, Paul Hatch spoke of his father’s long relationship with “Battlestar Galactica” in its various iterations.
It read, in part, “In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original ‘Battlestar’ as well as the remake, created an international following among science fiction fans. While continuing his acting career Richard was a popular figure at Comic Book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events.”
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
