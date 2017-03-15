'Rocket & Groot's' new short adds a space kitty, peak cuteness unlocked

It’s the exclusive premiere of the next short from Marvel and Disney XD’s adorable animated spinoff “Rocket & Groot.” Warning: Rocket, Groot and their new space bounty are reaching peak comic book cuteness.

Titled “A Piece of Cake,” the new episode features so much fluffiness! The Passion Pictures animation takes a cue from the comic book stylings of Skottie Young.

The premise for this new addition is simple: “In search of easy credits, Rocket and Groot take on what seems like a cute and fuzzy bounty… but it goes horribly wrong!”

SO. FLUFFY.

For more “Rocket & Groot” head to the Disney XD’s youtube page.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead on finding the humor in 'Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Caption Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead on finding the humor in 'Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Caption Cast of 'American Gods' drop divine secrets on the new Starz series Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. Caption Acting opposite a giant Hollywood monster on 'Kong: Skull Island' WATCH: "Kong: Skull Island" cast members Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at Comic-Con talk about remaking the classic monster movie with the L.A. Times' Meredith Woerner. WATCH: "Kong: Skull Island" cast members Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at Comic-Con talk about remaking the classic monster movie with the L.A. Times' Meredith Woerner. Caption Luc Besson takes us inside his next space odyssey 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Dane DeHaan stars in Luc Besson's space fiction, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Dane DeHaan stars in Luc Besson's space fiction, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention.

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW

ALSO:

'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot

Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?

For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show