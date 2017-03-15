'Rocket & Groot's' new short adds a space kitty, peak cuteness unlocked

It’s the exclusive premiere of the next short from Marvel and Disney XD’s adorable animated spinoff “Rocket & Groot.” Warning: Rocket, Groot and their new space bounty are reaching peak comic book cuteness.
Titled “A Piece of Cake,” the new episode features so much fluffiness! The Passion Pictures animation takes a cue from the comic book stylings of Skottie Young.
The premise for this new addition is simple: “In search of easy credits, Rocket and Groot take on what seems like a cute and fuzzy bounty… but it goes horribly wrong!”
SO. FLUFFY.
For more “Rocket & Groot” head to the Disney XD’s youtube page.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Twitter: @MdellW
ALSO:
'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot
Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?
For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show