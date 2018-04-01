Calendar Letters: Another kind of view from space

I buy the L.A. Times as much for the comics as anything else. I have comments on two strips: "Get Fuzzy" seems to be in long-ago reprints like "Doonesbury," although the strips are not identified as such. For example, a recent strip talked about 2006. Also, "9 Chickweed Lane" has been one of my favorites for years because of its insights into relationships. Recently, the strip is often about sex, usually between Edda and Amos but also between incidental characters. I think it's the first daily strip to actually show/imply sexual intercourse in process. I guess you're OK with that? I just thought I'd let you know we readers are still here.