Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Readers’ favorite ‘SNL’ sketches, Trump’s rally

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
A Lego biopic, a desert rally, an Al Pacino memoir and the rollout of a new robotic taxi. What do these all have in common? They’re all part of this week’s L.A. Times News Quiz. Take it now.
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to another edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m back with another round of handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riffing off my Times colleagues’ stories from the last seven days.

How to park for free at LAX and other life hacks from L.A. locals

We asked fellow Angelenos for their favorite tips for living in our city, and they gave us: tool-box charcuterie, urinals with a view and all kinds of ways to beat the city’s thorny traffic.

Oct. 2, 2024

This week’s stories span the globe, from the SoCal desert rally of Donald Trump to the new nuggets on McDonald’s menus across France, and they will test your recall on such topics as Al Pacino’s newly published memoir, a new Lego-based biopic, the newest NASA space probe and the “Saturday Night Live” sketch Times readers ranked their all-time favorite.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions should be a breeze. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

