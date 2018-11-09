Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and other stars forced out as Woolsey fire evacuations affect nearly 90,000 homes

Christie D'Zurilla
By
Nov 09, 2018 | 1:05 PM
Roma Downey, left, Alyssa Milano and Guillermo del Toro. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times, left; Chris Pizzello / Associated Press; Refugio Ruiz / Associated Press)

As the Woolsey fire topped 10,000 acres Friday and the mandatory evacuation list approached 90,000 homes, celebrities from communities including Calabasas, Malibu and elsewhere found themselves in the thick of those forced from their homes.

Like their tens of thousands of fellow evacuees were doing, folks including Alyssa Milano and Guillermo del Toro gave status updates and expressed their thanks.

Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t as lucky, with TMZ reporting Friday that she’d lost her home as the fire marched across the hills of Malibu.

“[T]he gift of life remains,” director Del Toro tweeted Friday after following the fire’s progress and evacuating on Thursday night.

Actors Milano, Rainn Wilson and Eddie McClintock, and musician Melissa Etheridge all found themselves displaced on Thursday as well.

READ MORE: Ready for an evacuation? Here’s what to pack

“Pulling out of my driveway with my two big dogs in the back,” actress Roma Downey tweeted Friday morning. “Malibu fire evacuation. Please pray for our community and the safety of our first responders.” On Instagram, she posted a photo showing a clear blue sky with a billowing gray plume of smoke.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kim Kardashian West said Thursday night in an Instagram story, where she posted several short video clips. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up and evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

On Friday, Kanye West, Kardashian’s husband, updated his Twitter feed, saying, “Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close.”

