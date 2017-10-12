With shock and anger, Hollywood responds to the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal

Within a week, Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein’s empire has seemingly crumbled to the ground. Fanned by damning investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker, allegations that the producer and former Weinstein Co. executive has sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women for decades have piled up. It didn’t take long for several celebrities to weigh in on Weinstein’s downfall. Here’s a sampling of some of the responses, which The Times will update as they come in.

Judd Apatow

Patricia Arquette

Jessica Chastain

“Indefensible.That’s the only word you can start with. Harvey's admitted to it, and it's indefensible."

" … We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you.”

Paul Feig

Josh Gad

"Look, it was disturbing to learn. It is disturbing the response. And it falls short of what I would expect of any leader of any industry, so I think what has happened to him is right and just."

“ … There appear to be two Harvey Weinsteins … one that I have known well, appreciated and admired and another that I have not known at all.”

Michael Keaton

"I worked with Harvey five years ago, and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting."

(On Tuesday night Lindsay Lohan posted — and then quickly deleted — videos on Instagram supporting Weinstein.)

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

Julianne Moore

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein," Obama said in a statement. "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

Seth Rogen

Emmy Rossum

Mark Ruffalo

Kevin Smith

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

