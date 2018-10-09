For female artists struggling to afford healthcare, nonprofit offers grants to help in hard times

It’s difficult to find reliable data on how many artists are insured after the ACA provisions have been phased in and Medicaid (called Medi-Cal in California) expanded. However, the uninsured rate for the general population fell to 10% by the end of 2016, though it’s begun to creep back up in the past two years. Renata Marinaro, national director of health services at the Actors Fund who worked on the survey, admits cost is still a barrier. While deductibles can vary by plan and state, a high deductible can be prohibitive for a lot of creative professionals, Marinaro says. “They think, ‘Why am I spending $300-$400 per month if I can’t see my primary care physician?’ Cost is still a barrier,” she says. “It's still an issue and will become more of an issue the more the government tries to undermine the law.”