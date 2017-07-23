It's the last day of San Diego Comic-Con 2017, but the fun is far from over. And we're still buzzing from yesterday's Warner Bros. vs. Marvel Hall H showdown.
- Watch Doug Jones demonstrate is Kelpien walk from "Star Trek: Discovery"
- Ben Affleck squashes Batman exit rumors
- Vader Trump cosplay wants to "Make the Death Star Great Again"
- Ryan Coogler explains why Kendrick Lamar is the perfect sound for 'Black Panther'
Best Cosplay of 2017 Comic-Con: 'Goldfinger' cosplay comes with Bond's romper
The cosplay game has stepped up at San Diego's Comic-Con extravaganza. Shout out to the "Goldfinger" cosplay for going all the way with the short, blue romper Sean Connery sported in the Bond flick.
Here are a few favorites from our gallery roundup.