Best Cosplay of 2017 Comic-Con: 'Goldfinger' cosplay comes with Bond's romper

Destiny Sotello and Steve Stewart of Los Angeles. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
The cosplay game has stepped up at San Diego's Comic-Con extravaganza. Shout out to the "Goldfinger" cosplay for going all the way with the short, blue romper Sean Connery sported in the Bond flick. 

Here are a few favorites from our gallery roundup. 

Alina Bartolini of Tijuana is Raven at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Steamroller Jim is a vacationing Batman at Comic-Con in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
Vana Ellison of Las Vegas in costume as the dragon Smaug from "The Hobbit." (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
