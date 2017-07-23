Everything you want to know about 'Black Lightning,' 'Supergirl,' 'Arrow,' 'Flash' and the rest of the CW lineup

The traditional CW block of Comic-Con panels added a new show this year. "Black Lightning" joined "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash" and "Arrow" for a three-plus-hour extravaganza touting the network's super-heroic TV slate.

The new kid on the block, "Black Lightning" brought a level of social awareness to the proceedings that most of the fantastical other shows didn't particularly touch on (this year, at least). The show is grounded in family and community, specifically black families and black communities, and according to the showrunners it will not shy away from addressing the concerns that are current.

"Yes there's a problem with police brutality and we will get into that. There's also a problem with us killing each other," said Salim Akil, one of the executive producers of the series alongside Mara Brock Akil. They were joined on the panel by lead actor Cress Williams, who plays the titular character, and his TV daughters China Anne McClain (playing Jennifer Pierce) and Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce), and his TV ex-wife Christine Adams (Lynn Pierce).

"Black Lightning" follows Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning's real-life persona), who is a man wrestling with a secret. He has the superhuman power to control electricity but gave it up for his family and others. But when his family is threatened he'll have to don the suit and use his powers again. Fun side note, his daughter (McClain) exhibits special powers as well.

"What's going to make this so fun for the writers and others is that this is going to come from an authentic black male voice," Salim said. "I think this character will give back to the culture. Black culture specifically, but American culture."

"The biggest challenge was accepting that this black man was running around town in this suit. That's the easiest way to get shot," Salim said as the audience laughed. "[The show] is about balancing out when he uses his powers [and] how he uses his powers and why."

Another "Black Lightning" surprise was the announcement that James Remar and Damon Gupton would be joining the cast.

Salim's closing remarks circled back to representation, and the desire to give little kids the opportunity to choose between being Batman or Black Lightning for Halloween -- highlighting the fact there should be a choice.

Here's a breakdown for the rest of the CW panel:

