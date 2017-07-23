It's the last day of San Diego Comic-Con 2017, but the fun is far from over. And we're still buzzing from yesterday's Warner Bros. vs. Marvel Hall H showdown.
- Watch Doug Jones demonstrate is Kelpien walk from "Star Trek: Discovery"
- Ben Affleck squashes Batman exit rumors
- Vader Trump cosplay wants to "Make the Death Star Great Again"
- Ryan Coogler explains why Kendrick Lamar is the perfect sound for 'Black Panther'
- PHOTOS: L.A. Times Photo Studio | Cosplay | The Scene
Everything you want to know about 'Black Lightning,' 'Supergirl,' 'Arrow,' 'Flash' and the rest of the CW lineup
|Jevon Phillips
The traditional CW block of Comic-Con panels added a new show this year. "Black Lightning" joined "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash" and "Arrow" for a three-plus-hour extravaganza touting the network's super-heroic TV slate.
The new kid on the block, "Black Lightning" brought a level of social awareness to the proceedings that most of the fantastical other shows didn't particularly touch on (this year, at least). The show is grounded in family and community, specifically black families and black communities, and according to the showrunners it will not shy away from addressing the concerns that are current.
"Yes there's a problem with police brutality and we will get into that. There's also a problem with us killing each other," said Salim Akil, one of the executive producers of the series alongside Mara Brock Akil. They were joined on the panel by lead actor Cress Williams, who plays the titular character, and his TV daughters China Anne McClain (playing Jennifer Pierce) and Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce), and his TV ex-wife Christine Adams (Lynn Pierce).
"Black Lightning" follows Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning's real-life persona), who is a man wrestling with a secret. He has the superhuman power to control electricity but gave it up for his family and others. But when his family is threatened he'll have to don the suit and use his powers again. Fun side note, his daughter (McClain) exhibits special powers as well.
"What's going to make this so fun for the writers and others is that this is going to come from an authentic black male voice," Salim said. "I think this character will give back to the culture. Black culture specifically, but American culture."
"The biggest challenge was accepting that this black man was running around town in this suit. That's the easiest way to get shot," Salim said as the audience laughed. "[The show] is about balancing out when he uses his powers [and] how he uses his powers and why."
Another "Black Lightning" surprise was the announcement that James Remar and Damon Gupton would be joining the cast.
Salim's closing remarks circled back to representation, and the desire to give little kids the opportunity to choose between being Batman or Black Lightning for Halloween -- highlighting the fact there should be a choice.
Here's a breakdown for the rest of the CW panel:
"Supergirl"
- Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor) is now a series regular, and her character immediately makes an enemy of a powerful person.
- We will get to see Martian Manhunter's father.
- Supergirl's sister Alex popped the question to her girlfriend at the end of last season. Exec Jessica Queller is happy that they get to portray a relationship that is "emotional, modern and honors the love between these two women."
- Melissa Benoist wants a puppy on the show. David Harewood wants the Martian to get drunk and sing karaoke.
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow"
- Last season the Legends were the only game in time, but now Rip Hunter will head a group that can help fix time.
- Neil McDonough/Damien Darkh will return.
- A new character, Zari, joins the cast. She's a hacker from the future played by Tala Ashe who will butt heads with the positivity of Ray (Brandon Routh).
- There will be a character called Fireshine. It's a "Freaky Friday" situation for the Firestorm duo where Victor Gabler will most likely be the physical manifestation of the hero instead of Franz Drameh.
- There have been conversations with Matt Ryan about Constantine coming on the show.
- They are having an '80s episode in which they investigate Ray Palmer's childhood.
"The Flash"
There was a sneak peek of exclusive footage from Season 4. The whole cast was once again present for the panel. Exec Todd Helbing, Keinynan Lonsdale, Jessie Martin, Candice Patton, Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanaugh, Danielle Panabaker and the always-popular Carlos Valdes.
- Jesse L. Martin was happy he got to work with Victor Garber on the musical episode. "As a New York kid, that means a lot."
- The Thinker is the new big bad for this season, and will be played by Neil Sanderlands from "The 100."
- Gypsy's father will be showing up, and he'll be played by Danny Trejo.
"Arrow"
- Responding to the inquiry of why the island was blown up, producer Wendy Mericle said: "We're good at blowing things up. That's what we do."
- Exec producer Marc Guggenheim. "We are going to see a different Oliver Queen. The last five years have really changed him."
- Stephen Amell on his character's changes: "To start on episode 116 and be able to do fun, new stuff has been great."
- Katie Cassidy, who played Black Canary, on returning: "So excited to be back. It feels like I never left. It's been pretty easy getting back in the swing of things."
- There will be a super group of villains, including one played by Michael Emerson, though we don't know who he is or who they'll be.
- Amell has apparently mentioned that he'd like to see a "Supernatural"-"Arrow" crossover, so a member of the audience asked him how that could possibly happen.
- The character Richard Dragon will be among the villains this year as well.
- One of the first questions from the audience centered on the identity of the mysterious "vigilante" from last season. The only reveal from Guggenheim was that the character is someone we already know.