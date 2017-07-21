Will Smith describes "Bright," the upcoming Netflix fantasy actioner set in a world where humans and fairytale creatures co-exist in a gritty modern day Los Angeles, as "'Training Day' meets 'Lord of the Rings.'"

Director David Ayer made another promise at Comic-Con this week: "It's woke AF."

He reunites with his "Suicide Squad" star in "Bright," which debuted at Comic-Con with a new trailer and clip teasing the film's genre-blending world of humans, orcs, elves and fairies.

Ayer and cast stopped by the L.A. Times studio to talk about loading pointed social commentary into their high concept fantasy action pic: "For me it’s an opportunity to stir some awakening in people -- to maybe help people with closed minds open up a little bit."