'Captain Marvel' will take place in the 1990s

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige announced a bit of "Captain Marvel" news on the Hall H Marvel panel at Comic-Con.

The first woman-lead superhero film from Marvel, starring Brie Larson in the title role, will be set in the 1990s. And that means, "Nick Fury will have TWO eyes," Feige explained, "Because this film is set in the early 1990s. The villains will be the first MU appearance of the Skrulls."

Yes, that's right the Skrulls are entering this already pretty well-populated, superhero world. And that's double confirmation that Samuel L. Jackson will be in "Captain Marvel."

Also joining Jackson is Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Walton Goggins as Sonny Butch, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster.

"It's a prequel." Feige added.

Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will helm the MCU standalone.

"Captain Marvel" will hit theaters on March 8, 2019.