Comic-Con 2017 preview night: The best bits and strangest attractions from the convention floor

San Diego Comic-Con opened for preview night Wednesday, revealing row upon row of oddities, art and swag. But how does one distinguish between the treasures and the trash? Is it worth sacrificing an hour of your life just to stand inside a giant pineapple from the animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants?” We’re here to answer these pressing questions.

We combed through the body pillows, DVDs and limited-edition enamel pins to bring you the most interesting and innovative things hiding inside the massive convention hall. This is your guide to the Comic-Con floor.

Disney vinyl — Disney Music Emporium

Old meets new. One part optical illusion, the rest is vinyl. Feel the warmth of listening to "Captain America's" score on old technology.