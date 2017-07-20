It's the first, full day of Comic-Con and we're already brimming with details from the floor. Behold an amazing 1,300 page collection of art from Jack Kirby, walk through HBO's recreation of "Westworld" (are you a black hat or a white hat) and purchase your very own (toy) landspeeder. Stay tuned for interviews, panel updates and more.
Comic-Con 2017 preview night: The best bits and strangest attractions from the convention floor
Meredith Woerner
San Diego Comic-Con opened for preview night Wednesday, revealing row upon row of oddities, art and swag. But how does one distinguish between the treasures and the trash? Is it worth sacrificing an hour of your life just to stand inside a giant pineapple from the animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants?” We’re here to answer these pressing questions.
We combed through the body pillows, DVDs and limited-edition enamel pins to bring you the most interesting and innovative things hiding inside the massive convention hall. This is your guide to the Comic-Con floor.
Disney vinyl — Disney Music Emporium
Old meets new. One part optical illusion, the rest is vinyl. Feel the warmth of listening to "Captain America's" score on old technology.
Paper out, records in. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/i56orDyPAX— Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) July 20, 2017
SpongeBob’s house — Nickelodeon booth
The giant under-the-sea pineapple has been recreated much to the delight of screaming kiddos (and adults) everywhere.
Giant collection of Jack Kirby art — IDW booth
Comic book publisher IDW honors Jack Kirby's 100th birthday with a massive collection of original art from "The Forever People," "Fantastic Four," "Mister Miracle" and "Thor."
There are over 1,300 gigantic images of original Kirby art in this work and lots of notes in the margins from the creator.