Watch Jeff Goldblum achieve peak Goldblum-talking-mode on the 'Thor: Ragnarok' Comic-Con panel

Saturday at Comic-Con, Jeff Goldblum joined his "Thor: Ragnarok" castmates to preview the Nov. 3 space adventure for 6,500 screaming fans in Hall H.

A rollicking panel ensued led by director Taika Waititi, who joked that most of his actors never learned their lines.

Tom Hiddleston caught the crowd up on what Loki's been up to since seizing Asgard's throne at the end of "Thor: The Dark World. "Loki has devoted most of his efforts to narcissistic self-glorification," he said. "Not so much on good governance."

They brought a sneak peek at a scene in which Chris Hemsworth's Thor is captured and brought to the gilded-disco domain of the Grandmaster, the gaming-obsessed Elder ruler of Sakaar who pits his latest acquisition — Thor — in a gladiator battle to the death... against his own Avengers teammate, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

In one wonderfully sublime moment onstage, the entire room fell silent as Goldblum went into peak Goldblum mode to describe his character. Even Cate Blanchett, who plays Hela, the self-professed Goddess of Death, sat rapt as he entranced the crowd.

Behold: Your moment of Goldblum.