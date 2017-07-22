Denis Villeneuve on 'Blade Runner 2049': I didn't want anybody else to mess it up

The "Blade Runner 2049" portion of Saturday morning's Warner Bros. panel at Comic-Con kicked off with a Jared Leto hologram following a timeline of the entire history of the "Blade Runner" universe unfurled on wraparound screens in Hall H.

Veteran "Blade Runner" actor Harrison Ford joined newcomer Ryan Gosling and director Denis Villeneuve during the presentation, alongside Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Lennie James and Mackenzie Davis. Writers Hampton Fancher and Michael Green also joined the cast onstage.

Villeneuve was transparent with what drove his interest in continuing the "Blade Runner" mythology, explaining that he did it "because I didn't want anybody else to ... it up."

In a delightful turn of events, Ford also seemed willing to open himself up to questions from the audience.

When asked by an audience member whether his intent was to reboot every great film he'd been in, a reference to Ford's appearance in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "The Force Awakens" and "Blade Runner 2049" in recent years, Ford gamely answered, "You bet your ... it is."

When asked the lingering question of the possibility that his character Rick Deckard is a replicant, though, Ford pulled no punches.

"It doesn't matter what I think," the legendary actor snorted.