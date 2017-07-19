Get an up-close look at the 'Justice League' Batmobile

The "Justice League" Batmobile is making its first public appearance at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con.

"Justice League" won't hit theaters until Nov. 17, but fans can get an early, up-close look at the film's version of Batman's iconic vehicle on the show floor.

And clearly, the DC extended universe isn't playing around with Batmobile. The hybrid prototype military and civilian vehicle clocks in at over 20 feet long, weighs more than 8,500 pounds and boasts speeds up to 205 mph. In addition to its cache of covert military-grade weaponry (including twin .50-caliber retractable machine guns and missile launchers), this Batmobile has been integrated with stealth and active protective systems.

Don't worry, you don't have to be a Bruce Wayne-caliber billionaire to own your own Batmobile, as long as you're OK with a miniature version. Mattel will be releasing an RC Batmobile replica, which you can see in the photo above and below.