'Inhumans' Anson Mount and Serinda Swan explain how they created Black Bolt's sign language

Fans got a better look at Marvel's "Inhumans" series at Comic-Con on Thursday. And inside that new footage were two new "Inhumans" reveals, fans got to see Black Bolt's sign language and Medusa using her signature weapon, her hair.

Turns out actor Anson Mount (Black Bolt) and Serinda Swan (Medusa) worked together to develop the super-powered King of Attilan's mode of communication.

"I wanted to take it very seriously and not just at face value," Mount said when asked about creating the language on the "Inhumans" panel. "I knew I was going to begin by learning how sign systems work. I started watching not just the signers but orchestra conductors and I started building a lexicon."

And he didn't do it alone. It was working with Swan, who plays Black Bolt's wife, Medusa, that really made it work.

"I think what helped me most was having a collaborator who took it as seriously as I did and asked for me to send her videos of my homework," explained Mount. "So I had to do my homework. I think that Serinda and I worked very well in that capacity. I couldn’t have done it without her."

In the show, Black Bolt's language was created so he could communicate with Medusa. So it's fairly fitting that the pair worked together to make it for real.

And while Black Bolt's sign language is not an actual language like ASL, there is a system built in.

"He would send the videos and we would sync them, so it’s not just him doing hand puppets and I’m talking," Swan said. "We have it synced ... so I know the words. And if you pay attention throughout the whole show, you’ll start to recognize words and moments."

And the actors suggest that learning Black Bolt's language will also help fans understand the pair's dynamic.

"There is a really interesting relationship you guys might catch because I don’t always say what he signs word for word," revealed Swan. "That’s one of the best things about Medusa. She has a strong opinion."

And speaking of Medusa, the character's superpower (super strong red hair she can control with her mind) fans got to see her mighty hair flip on character Maximus (played by Iwan Rheon).

The entire "Inhumans" cast made an appearance in Ballroom 20 including Mount, Swan, Rheon, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung, Ellen Woglom, Sonya Balmores and Mike Moh. Joining the actors were director Roel Reiné and writer Scott Buck.

Watch the new "Inhumans" trailer that debuted at the panel above.