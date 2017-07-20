It's the first, full day of Comic-Con and we're already brimming with details from the floor. Behold an amazing 1,300 page collection of art from Jack Kirby, walk through HBO's recreation of "Westworld" (are you a black hat or a white hat) and purchase your very own (toy) landspeeder. Stay tuned for interviews, panel updates and more.
Luke Skywalker's landspeeder is for sale, but only for the tiniest of padawans
|Jevon Phillips
Get ready to witness a lot of adult freak-outs. Luke Skywalker's landspeeder (the hovercraft he uses to pick up power converters at the Tosche Station) is for sale at Comic-Con, but only for children.
Radio Flyer — yes, the maker of that little red wagon — has upgraded and is peddling toys from a galaxy far, far away. Meanwhile, larger-sized adults still must walk, like some boring nonforce-sensitive Stormtrooper.
The toys are on display on the convention hall floor. And let's be real, they look slightly less dramatic being marketed in the commercial. But already folks are freaking out.
The Landspeeder seats two people with a maximum weight capacity of 130 pounds. The vehicle includes a 12-volt rechargeable battery that allows speeds up to 5 mph.
Also, this PR picture is sheer joy while simultaneously being absolutely hilarious. Enjoy your upgraded power wheel, tots!