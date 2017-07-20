Get ready to witness a lot of adult freak-outs. Luke Skywalker's landspeeder (the hovercraft he uses to pick up power converters at the Tosche Station) is for sale at Comic-Con, but only for children.

Radio Flyer — yes, the maker of that little red wagon — has upgraded and is peddling toys from a galaxy far, far away. Meanwhile, larger-sized adults still must walk, like some boring nonforce-sensitive Stormtrooper.

The toys are on display on the convention hall floor. And let's be real, they look slightly less dramatic being marketed in the commercial. But already folks are freaking out.