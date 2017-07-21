Watch 'Outlander's' cast dance-filled SDCC panel with Jenna Dewan Tatum

To squeals of delight resounding all over San Diego, "Outlander" arrived at Comic-Con ready to tease fans of what's to come when Season 3 debuts Sept. 10.

Moderated by celebrity superfan Jenna Dewan Tatum, the panel offered plenty of opportunities for attendees to scream with cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin all in attendance.

Joining them were creator and showrunner Ronald D. Moore, "Outlander" novel series author Diana Gabaldon and executive producer Maril Davis.

"Richard, are you Scottish?" Heughan teased after an extended answer by series newcomer Rankin, who portrays Roger Wakefield.

"I'm just always in character," Rankin replied, before adopting an American accent, "I'm actually from The Valley."

Though the panel touched on some specifics, like how the series will address the Battle of Culloden and the continued relationships between Jamie and Claire Fraser (Heughan and Balfe), far more fun was had with the questions that weren't answered.

Dewan Tatum introduced a bit of a game part of the way through the panel, titled "Truth or Dance." She posed a question of each cast member and gave them a choice: Answer truthfully or dance.

Balfe refused to choose who she'd rather kiss between love interests Frank Randall (Menzies) and Fraser, calling the query "three horrible options" before dancing.