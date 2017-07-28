'Ready Player One' cast on the time Steven Spielberg broke a million points on 'Missile Command' on the set of 'E.T.'

Steven Spielberg presents "Ready Player One" to roaring crowds at Comic-Con 2017. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At Comic-Con Steven Spielberg unveiled eye-popping footage from his upcoming “Ready Player One," offering a first glimpse at the tale of a young gamer searching for the ultimate Easter egg in a virtual reality game packed with a brain-boggling array of pop cultural references. Not that the Oscar-winning director needs to prove his gaming-nerd bona fides. During a visit to the L.A. Times studio “Ready Player One” author Ernest Cline revealed how the filmmaking legend earned his stripes decades ago.



“[Spielberg] used to have a little arcade at Amblin back in the ‘80s and he was obsessed with breaking a million points on 'Missile Command,'” said Cline. The only problem? He had a movie to make. So what was a director hell bent on notching his high score to do? Haul "Missile Command" out into the woods, hook it up to production generators on the set of “E.T. – the Extraterrestrial,” and keep playing, naturally. “And there, out there in the forest, playing between setting up shots,” Cline said approvingly, “he broke a million points on 'Missile Command.'”

That level of hardcore dedication and nerdery will be on full display in “Ready Player One,” co-scripted by Cline and Zak Penn, which stars Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts, a teenager in a ravaged future circa 2045, in which people escape their grim real lives by escaping into the virtual world of the “OASIS.” When the creator of the OASIS dies, Wade adopts the avatar Parzival and embarks on an epic quest to win ownership of the realm, a la Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, by finding the aforementioned Easter egg. The 2018 Warner Bros. release is primed to hit all the right retro-nostalgia buttons with “cameos” by iconic characters such as Gandalf, the Iron Giant, Duke Nukem, Freddy Krueger, the car from “Christine,” and the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.”

Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts in "Ready Player One," directed by Steven Spielberg. (Warner Bros.)