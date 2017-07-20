It's the first, full day of Comic-Con and we're already brimming with details from the floor. Behold an amazing 1,300 page collection of art from Jack Kirby, walk through HBO's recreation of "Westworld" (are you a black hat or a white hat) and purchase your very own (toy) landspeeder. Stay tuned for interviews, panel updates and more.
Real-life Iron Man flies around Comic-Con in a jet-powered suit
|Meredith Woerner
The future is now. Inventor Richard Browning just took cosplay to a whole new level.
Displaying his creation on the streets of San Diego at Comic-Con on Thursday, Browning was able to levitate above the pavement thanks to his jet-powered super suit.
Iron Man is real.