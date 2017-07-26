San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has ended, but the news is still rolling in. Who walked away from the world's largest pop culture party a big winner? And who just walked away? We're rounding up the greatest moments (and cosplay) from this year's Comic-Con.
“Riverdale” stars on Season 2 'ships, Toni Topaz, and the great debate: Should the show go supernatural?
|Jen Yamato
"Will 'Riverdale' go supernatural?" That's the question fans can't seem to stop asking — especially since the hit CW show seems perfectly set up to introduce zombies, a certain teenage witch and other otherworldly elements into its deliciously twisted take on the classic Archie comics.
When they stopped by the L.A. Times studio at Comic-Con, the cast members swore they weren't just putting on their poker faces to avoid giving anything away.
“We don’t need to practice a poker face,” laughed Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge. What about zombies? “That’s not happening!”
Co-star Casey Cott sees the potential — even if it might not happen any time soon. “There is a very mythical element to our show that supernaturalism is possible — I think it is possible,” he said. “But right now it’s fun to have this thriller aspect.”
The problem with going supernatural so soon, even if it's what "Riverdale" fans crave?
“I think when it goes there, it doesn’t really come back," said Cole Sprouse, who plays narrator and resident Riverdale amateur sleuth Jughead Jones. "I think it will break the world a little bit."
"We have to ask ourselves, and the creative staff has to ask themselves if they ever do choose to include a supernatural element, how do they do it without destroying the universe that has already been built?”
He cautioned against fans "bullying" creators into writing the things they want to see, rather than trusting in the show's vision. “The key to continuing to make an interesting kind of narrative for season 2," said Sprouse, "is to stick to your guns.”
After a whirlwind day at Comic-Con where they joined showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on the CW's "Riverdale" panel to answer fan questions and drop a Season 2 trailer, the cast members were experts at keeping mum about the things fans are dying to know after that dramatic Season 1 finale.
They kept tight-lipped about Fred Andrews' fate ("but Luke Perry is breathing in this world somewhere," Madelaine Petsch offered) and went over their dream "Riverdale" 'ships.
"Nana Rose and Pop Tate!"
"Josie and Reggie!"
"Cheryl... with anyone?"
"Hot Dog and Jughead," a pairing henceforth lovingly dubbed HotJug. Or would it be JugDog?"
"This is a spoiler," said Sprouse. "Hot Dog does make a reappearance.”
Another romantic pairing is already set to bring even more conflict to Riverdale when the new season debuts Oct. 11.
Torn between worlds, his friends and his new Southside family, Jughead will just keep getting sadder, lamented Sprouse.
Enter Toni Topaz, the bisexual Southside Serpent who will complicate Bughead's romance even as Betty's role at the center of a new mystery grows, according to Lili Reinhart.
"She becomes a kind of peer mentor for Jughead," said Sprouse. "It’s not really certain whether she’s more of a siren welcoming Jughead to the worst side of himself, or if she’s an ally in a dark place. But she’s a cool character.”
Is Kevin going to survive his breakup? When will Veronica finally get to confront her father? Will growing tensions tear the Pussycats apart? And which “Riverdale” character should everyone really be worried about going dark in the new season?
The answer, the cast agreed, is Archie Andrews himself.
“I’ve been wanting Archie to go a bit darker," said Apa. “When I first read that first episode of Season 2, it was what I needed.”