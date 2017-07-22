One does not simply walk into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. To gain access to the hallowed hall of pop culture madness, first you must pass the trials of the line.

We spent the night talking to the folks who spend the large majority of their Comic-Con waiting in line. How can a mere mortal survive this test of patience? What does one need? The answer: friendship.

No, really ,everyone was pretty insistent that you shouldn't brave the wait alone.

Also, bring sunscreen.