It's Marvel vs. DC day at Comic-Con. Today the two biggest comic book publishers and superhero blockbuster creators will face off in Hall H. We will be there bringing you the blow-by-blow of each presentation. Who will be crowned the king of Comic-Con? "Justice League" or "Black Panther?"
Spending the night in the Hall H line is a 'psychotic, living nightmare,' but worth it
|Meredith Woerner
One does not simply walk into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. To gain access to the hallowed hall of pop culture madness, first you must pass the trials of the line.
We spent the night talking to the folks who spend the large majority of their Comic-Con waiting in line. How can a mere mortal survive this test of patience? What does one need? The answer: friendship.
No, really ,everyone was pretty insistent that you shouldn't brave the wait alone.
Also, bring sunscreen.