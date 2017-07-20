'Stargate' returns! New series 'Stargate Origins' will relaunch the franchise

Finally, a -Gate people can believe in!

On Thursday, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced plans to relaunch its expansive sci-fi “Stargate” franchise with “Stargate Origins,” a 10-episode digital series airing exclusively on MGM’s new dedicated digital platform Stargate Command.

“We’ve been eager to revisit the ‘Stargate’ franchise, and create an all-new story that honors the founding mythos and gives loyal fans more mystery and adventure,” said Kevin Conroy, president of digital & new platforms at MGM in a statement released Thursday. "We view ‘Stargate Origins’ as a thank you to fans who have been keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for nearly 25 years.

The franchise began in 1994 with the Roland Emmerich film of the same name and spawned three separate TV series, “Stargate SG-1” (1997), “Stargate Atlantis” (2004) and “Stargate Universe” (2009). This is in addition to an animated series “Stargate Infinity” (2002), two direct-to-DVD films both released in 2008, “Stargate: The Ark of Truth” and “Stargate: Continuum,” and several affiliated novels and comics.=

“Stargate Origins” will be a new chapter in the life of franchise stalwart Catherine Langford whose father, archeologist Paul Langford discovered the eponymous Stargate in 1928 when Catherine was a young girl.

“Origins” will see a young Catherine — whose death as an elderly woman is depicted in the eighth season of “Stargate SG-1” — exploring the mysteries of the Stargate in an attempt to save the Earth.

The series is scheduled to begin shooting in August and helmed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry.

Fans can expect the new Stargate Command fan experience to launch this fall.

“We saw a need for a definitive hub for the ‘Stargate’ fanbase to continue to enjoy news and content, both old and new,” said Chris Ottinger, president, worldwide television distribution & acquisitions, MGM in Thursday’s statement. “Stargate Command will open a new door for the community to celebrate and interact with all content in a way that has never been done before.”