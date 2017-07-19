'Walking Dead' cancels all Comic-Con press events except panel and autograph sessions

Always a fan favorite at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC's durably nihilistic zombie hit "The Walking Dead" offered a few teasers in advance of its panel and autograph session Friday afternoon.

The network revealed that Oct. 22 will be the show's eighth season premiere date -- which will also mark the 100th episode of the series -- and released new key art, which features Rick squaring off against Negan as Daryl, Michonne and Shiva the tiger look on.

Though the series will also offer a large interactive space at San Diego's MLK Park for fans of both "The Walking Dead" and its sibling series, "Fear the Walking Dead," it is keeping a comparatively lower profile this year, presumably in the wake of the death of stuntman John Bernecker last Wednesday during the shooting of the new season.

Production on the show reportedly resumed on Monday. However, the show has canceled any further press events during Comic-Con weekend. Requests for comment from AMC about the decision have yet to be answered.