"Westworld" comes alive this week at Comic-Con, but the fans who visit will have to make the ultimate choice: white hat or black? (Watch the exclusive LA Times video above to see which one this reporter picked.) HBO's immersive, theatrical, and 21+ only "Westworld: The Experience" runs Thursday through Saturday here at the San Diego pop culture confab, offering treats far more intimate than the deluge of marketing that lines every square inch of Comic-Con. A limited number of fans will have the chance to visit "Westworld" this week at the Comic-Con activation, located just outside the convention center, which runs about 30 minutes long and in small groups of only a half dozen guests at a time.

"Westworld" hosts greet guests at the Delos showroom at Comic-Con International 2017. (HBO)

Greeted by two hosts dressed all in white, guests are first led through the Delos Destination offices and into a slick gallery stocked with costumes, props and weapons. "I like things that I can easily conceal," our hostess offered with a smile. "Because we all have secrets." You head down a hallway lined with the ghoulish heads of Ford's previous models and into your own one-on-one personality assessment session. It's meant to determine just what sort of "Westworld" experience it is you've come to find, but like the sorting hat at Hogwarts, the decision has serious consequences.

Barkeeps mix potent libations inside the intimate Mariposa Saloon at the "Westworld" experience at Comic-Con. (HBO)