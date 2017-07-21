"Death Note" star Lakeith Stanfield did Comic-Con the right way -- and managed to out-cosplay the cosplayers -- by spending his entire day in character at the nerdiest place on earth. Stanfield was all smiles as he walked into the LA Times Comic-Con studio Thursday afternoon. It was only when the cameras started rolling that he settled into the quietly twitchy stance of L., the quirky, brooding detective of Netflix's upcoming manga adaptation. (Watch above to experience one full glorious minute of Stanfield in character as L. talking cosplay and superheroes at Comic-Con.)

Earlier in the day the "Get Out" actor had taken a break from filming Boots Riley's "Sorry to Bother You" in the Bay Area to join his "Death Note" cast and crew in San Diego for Netflix's first ever Hall H panel, where his committed act was a source of delighted puzzlement. "L." was quiet onstage for the most part as director Adam Wingard, co-stars Nat Wolff and Margaret Qualley, and producers Roy Lee and Masi Oka unveiled a new clip from the Americanized adaptation about a teenager who comes into possession of a book that kills all whose names are written on its pages. That is, until the moment he professed his admiration for Heath Ledger's Joker. "I like The Joker," Stanfield said softly -- maybe as himself, maybe as L. "Not necessarily the latest version. Heath Ledger. Love 'Brokeback.'"

Lakeith Stanfield stops by the LA Times studio at Comic-Con to talk "Death Note"... in character (Jay Clendenin/LA Times)

And then there were the costume changes, three in total, because Hollywood's fastest rising star also came to Comic-Con to serve lewks to the cosplaying masses. First up: A Thom Browne suit and shorts combo, accompanied by a black mesh mask that L. might wear in an alternate universe to obscure his face from detection by his enemies. Swinging by the LA Times Comic-Con studio he sported his second outfit, a laser-cut black leather harness with striking shoulders by Los Angeles based designer Merlin Castell and holsters. "He likes to play," said stylist Daryl Glover. "It's not often you get a client who is willing to take risks." By nightfall Stanfield debuted his third and final costume change of the day at the theatrical world premiere of "Death Note," which screened to a packed house in downtown San Diego: A webbed kimono-esque number that made him resemble something of a chic Jedi, proving that not all superheroes wear spandex capes -- some wear couture.