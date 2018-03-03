Did You Hear ...? Ryan Seacrest protests, street artists express and more from the week in entertainment

The Oscars are almost here, which means it's time to bring on street art aiming to bask in the brighter-than-usual spotlight on Hollywood. Early in the week, relatively new arrival Sabo delivered a riff on "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" by hijacking three billboards near Wilshire and La Brea to raise questions about child sexual abuse in the entertainment industry. And Plastic Jesus, who has a history of planting a gold statue making a topical statement near Hollywood and Highland each year, plopped a bathrobe-clad statue of Harvey Weinstein on a chaise lounge, tiny Oscar in hand, and called it "Casting Couch." Turns out it was a great spot for selfies. (P.S.: If anyone has any spare tickets, Sabo would like to go to the Oscars with Milo Yiannopoulos as his plus-one.)