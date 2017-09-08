ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Aimee Mann turns 57 today

The music is the easy part. It's the photo sessions that are hard. See, I actually have the problem ancient tribes have -- that a picture steals your soul. It's like, 'Don't you know? I'm in the music business, there's not much of my soul left to go around!'

Aimee Mann, 1996

Latest updates

