Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter stepping down after 25 years
- JR, the French artist behind that baby installation on the U.S.-Mexico border, speaking in L.A. tonight
- Royals, they're just like us: Prince William walks Prince George to kindergarten on first day of school
- Animal Planet special to feature the rescue of furry friends from Hurricane Harvey
- Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson team up for Netflix's 'Cuckoo's Nest' prequel, 'Ratched'
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next 'Bachelor' (in a possibly last-minute move)
- HBO's 'Veep' to end in 2018
A Star Is Born: Aimee Mann turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The music is the easy part. It's the photo sessions that are hard. See, I actually have the problem ancient tribes have -- that a picture steals your soul. It's like, 'Don't you know? I'm in the music business, there's not much of my soul left to go around!'
Aimee Mann, 1996