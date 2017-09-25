Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports
- Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert to headline Rolling Loud's inaugural SoCal installment
- Jerry Lewis excludes his six sons from his will
- Showtime acquires rights to Bill Clinton-James Patterson novel 'The President Is Missing'
- Salma Hayek implores people to donate to Mexico earthquake relief efforts
A Star Is Born: Barbara Walters turns 88 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You can't forget I'm there when I've got lights in your face, and cameras whirring, and you perspire. To get these people to forget there are lights -- these people who are actors -- to get them to be introspective . . . To get that humor? When there's no audience? Because I tell the crew before the taping, `I don't care how funny they are, I don't want any laughter. This is between the two of us.' The audience at home must feel as we feel.
Barbara Walters, 1988