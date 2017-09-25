A Star Is Born: Barbara Walters turns 88 today

You can't forget I'm there when I've got lights in your face, and cameras whirring, and you perspire. To get these people to forget there are lights -- these people who are actors -- to get them to be introspective . . . To get that humor? When there's no audience? Because I tell the crew before the taping, `I don't care how funny they are, I don't want any laughter. This is between the two of us.' The audience at home must feel as we feel.