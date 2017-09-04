Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Toni Basil sues Viacom, Walt Disney Co., Forever 21 in continued rights battle over 'Mickey'
- Here's how to score tickets to 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' at the Broad
- Mark Ruffalo takes to the streets to oppose white supremacy
- Tyler Perry is donating $1 million to Harvey efforts in Houston
- Damien Chazelle's multilingual musical drama 'The Eddy' lands at Netflix
A Star Is Born: Beyoncé turns 36 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I try to think about everything in terms of how it will sound in 10 years, how will I feel when I look back on the decisions I've made, the things I did and didn't do.
Beyoncé, 2006