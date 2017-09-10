ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Colin Firth turns 57 today

I'm more comfortable in dramas than in comedies, and I think there's a certain irony that for so many years I was involved on the comedy side. Some of them I'm really happy to have done. But they're not necessarily movies that I would go to.

Colin Firth, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Colin Firth's royal pains

