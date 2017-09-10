Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Troy Gentry, of country group Montgomery Gentry, dies in helicopter crash
- Martin Shkreli is selling rare Wu-Tang Clan album — and bids have surpassed $1 million
- Garth Brooks coming to Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2018
- Former Rep. Loretta Sanchez to executive produce political drama 'Accidental Candidate' for NBC
- Dr. Phil to Sinéad O'Connor: 'Do you want to be dead?'
A Star Is Born: Colin Firth turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I'm more comfortable in dramas than in comedies, and I think there's a certain irony that for so many years I was involved on the comedy side. Some of them I'm really happy to have done. But they're not necessarily movies that I would go to.
Colin Firth, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Colin Firth's royal pains