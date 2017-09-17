ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Danielle Brooks turns 28 today

I appreciate the fact that we’re highlighting that beauty can come in all shapes and sizes. There’s beauty in every roll, stretch mark, pimple on your face. There’s more to a person than all of that other stuff.

Danielle Brooks, 2017

READ MORE: Danielle Brooks credits 'Orange Is the New Black' with helping her find her voice

