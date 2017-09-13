ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Fiona Apple turns 40 today

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
I have this weird, contradictory relationship with the audience when I'm onstage, where I'm totally doing everything for them and there's that great relationship that happens with everybody in the room. But I also totally pretend that they don't exist, during the songs at least. The more voyeuristic it can be, the better it will be.

Fiona Apple, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Slices of life from Fiona Apple

Latest updates

