- Hand in Hand fundraising efforts will now include Hurricane Irma destruction too
- James Woods, Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn spar over how young is too young
- If you're going to tease 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, better to call him bald than old
- Live from the Apollo, Bruno Mars lands his first TV special
- Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Trevor Noah to headline Stand Up for Heroes veterans fundraiser
- J.J. Abrams to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' replacing ousted Colin Trevorrow
A Star Is Born: Fiona Apple turns 40 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I have this weird, contradictory relationship with the audience when I'm onstage, where I'm totally doing everything for them and there's that great relationship that happens with everybody in the room. But I also totally pretend that they don't exist, during the songs at least. The more voyeuristic it can be, the better it will be.
Fiona Apple, 2012
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Slices of life from Fiona Apple