Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Colin Trevorrow out as director of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
- Royals awarded $120,000 over topless pictures of Duchess Kate
- Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky debut 'Mother' -- and their relationship -- in Venice
- Oprah, Beyoncé and Streisand lead star-studded lineup for Hurricane Harvey telethon
- Toni Basil sues Viacom, Walt Disney Co., Forever 21 in continued rights battle over 'Mickey'
A Star Is Born: Idris Elba turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
By the time I was in my 20s I was getting plenty of TV work. I wasn't famous but I was recognizable. Everyone thought I was crazy to move here, but I could see the glass ceiling for me in England and I wanted more.
Idris Elba, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Idris Elba pieces it together in 'Luther' on BBC America