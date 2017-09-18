Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Olivia de Havilland files opposition to 'Feud' team's motion to strike her lawsuit
- Wanna feel old? 'Full House' is nearly 30. Watch the trailer for Season 3 of 'Fuller House'
- Angelina Jolie brings reinforcements — including dad Jon Voight — to movie premiere
- Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel dish about Sean Spicer
- Numero Group's Ken Shipley poignantly remembers Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart
A Star Is Born: Jada Pinkett Smith turns 46 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
My husband has been baffled by this forever. I remember him asking me, 'Jada, what do you want? I don't understand why you don't want to be the biggest actress in the world.' But I never came to Hollywood for that. I really, really don't like boxes. I've only wanted to do what I want to do.
Jada Pinkett Smith, 2009
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jada Pinkett Smith steps out on 'HawthoRNe'