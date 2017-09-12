Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Trevor Noah to headline Stand Up for Heroes veterans fundraiser
- J.J. Abrams to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' replacing ousted Colin Trevorrow
- Seth Meyers reminds us that Trump is very much a Republican
- Warner Bros. lassoes 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to helm sequel
- Kid Rock is mad at the extreme left and the extreme right and loves black people
A Star Is Born: Jennifer Hudson turns 36 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
This is something I've always dreamed of since I was 7. I wanted to be a singer, and I wanted to be famous.
Jennifer Hudson, 2006
FROM THE ARCHIVES: And I am telling you ...