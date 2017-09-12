ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Jennifer Hudson turns 36 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This is something I've always dreamed of since I was 7. I wanted to be a singer, and I wanted to be famous.

Jennifer Hudson, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: And I am telling you ...

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World