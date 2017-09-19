ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Jeremy Irons turns 69 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Careers are not just about talent. They're about other things. And then there's luck. But I think luck has to do with balance. Luck is the result of a mixture of many things. I think we all get chances in life, but probably a lot of us don't notice them. Don't notice they've happened, don't notice we've missed them.

Jeremy Irons, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Eyeing His Options: Jeremy Irons likes the decisions he's made

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°