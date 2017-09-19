Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Conservative voice Jedediah Bila exits 'The View'
- Linkin Park members announce Chester Bennington tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl
- Olivia de Havilland files opposition to 'Feud' team's motion to strike her lawsuit
- Wanna feel old? 'Full House' is nearly 30. Watch the trailer for Season 3 of 'Fuller House'
- Angelina Jolie brings reinforcements — including dad Jon Voight — to movie premiere
A Star Is Born: Jeremy Irons turns 69 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Careers are not just about talent. They're about other things. And then there's luck. But I think luck has to do with balance. Luck is the result of a mixture of many things. I think we all get chances in life, but probably a lot of us don't notice them. Don't notice they've happened, don't notice we've missed them.
Jeremy Irons, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Eyeing His Options: Jeremy Irons likes the decisions he's made