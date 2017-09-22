ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Joan Jett turns 59 today

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
It's hard to be yourself. One of the mistakes I made was believing that the rock 'n' roll genre as a genre was much more free than the whole pop or R&B scene. ... But there are bigots everywhere.

Joan Jett, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: With her new album and L.A. acclaim, former Runaway Joan Jett proves she never left

