- Billy Eichner's 'Billy on the Street' is leaving truTV
- 'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade takes offense at Jimmy Kimmel's insults
- First trailer for 'Isle of Dogs' takes you inside Wes Anderson's next animated film
- Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Sen. Cassidy: 'Which part don't I understand?'
- Sean Spicer's Emmys cameo was Trump-approved: 'He thought I did a great job'
A Star Is Born: Joan Jett turns 59 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's hard to be yourself. One of the mistakes I made was believing that the rock 'n' roll genre as a genre was much more free than the whole pop or R&B scene. ... But there are bigots everywhere.
Joan Jett, 2013