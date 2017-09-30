Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan officially join 'American Idol'
- Olivia de Havilland scores court victory; trial will begin Nov. 27
- 'Sex and the City 3'? Nope, not happening, says Sarah Jessica Parker
- Beyoncé goes bilingual on new remix of 'Mi Gente' for disaster relief
- Lynda Carter calls out James Cameron for his 'Wonder Woman' jabs
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets support from Joe Biden after cancer diagnosis
A Star Is Born: Johnny Mathis turns 82 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I care about what I sing as opposed to how many records it's going to sell. I want the people who really like me -- who like my singing and like what I stand for -- to hear it and be proud of it, but I don't consciously think about how to make a record that sells.
Johnny Mathis, 1989
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Mathis Gets Misty Over Influence on Singers