- See 'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's charming engagement announcement
- Seth Meyers eviscerates Trump's response to Puerto Rico's crisis
- Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby
- Bill O'Reilly is returning to Fox News as 'Hannity' guest tonight
- Chip and Joanna Gaines announce departure from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'
A Star Is Born: Lil Wayne turns 35 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I can't speak to nobody else and what they should do, but for me, I'm doing everything I can do, which is everything I want to do.
Lil Wayne, 2008
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hard-earned million