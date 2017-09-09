Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Troy Gentry, of country group Montgomery Gentry, dies in helicopter crash
- Martin Shkreli is selling rare Wu-Tang Clan album — and bids have surpassed $1 million
- Garth Brooks coming to Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2018
- Former Rep. Loretta Sanchez to executive produce political drama 'Accidental Candidate' for NBC
- Dr. Phil to Sinéad O'Connor: 'Do you want to be dead?'
A Star Is Born: Michelle Williams turns 37 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think it's a mistake to take projects just for that intention or just to shock people. You attract what you are ready for. I am finding that to be true. The projects I have come across recently have been there for a reason. It's all about timing.
Michelle Williams, 2002
FROM THE ARCHIVES: She Finds Her Secret Self Up on the Big Screen