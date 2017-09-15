Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Lady Gaga hospitalized; Rock in Rio performance canceled
- Numero Group's Ken Shipley poignantly remembers Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart
- Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey spar in Ridley Scott's Getty thriller 'All the Money in the World'
- Candice Bergen once went on a date with Donald Trump. How did it go? 'I was home very early'
- Grant Hart, Husker Du's co-founder and drummer who rewired fans' brains, dies at 56
- Comedy Central extends Trevor Noah through 2022
- Dee Rees and the cast of 'Mudbound' create a vibrant, intertwined history
A Star Is Born: Oliver Stone turns 71 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I try to make films that are bold and on the cutting edge, with ideas that are greater than me -- and I try to serve those ideas.
Oliver Stone, 1991