Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Toni Basil sues Viacom, Walt Disney Co., Forever 21 in continued rights battle over 'Mickey'
- Here's how to score tickets to 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' at the Broad
- Mark Ruffalo takes to the streets to oppose white supremacy
- Tyler Perry is donating $1 million to Harvey efforts in Houston
- Damien Chazelle's multilingual musical drama 'The Eddy' lands at Netflix
A Star Is Born: Raquel Welch turns 77 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
As life goes on, you get more valuable as a person. Many women look better. Personally, I think I look better because I have lived and I have a different kind of aura about me having lived.
Raquel Welch, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Raquel Welch takes herself seriously, and so should you