- Latin Grammy nominees announcement postponed after Mexico earthquake
- James Corden kind of regrets kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys
- Jada Pinkett Smith shuts down Leah Remini's claims that she's a Scientologist
- Morrissey's new song, 'Spent the Day in Bed,' has some sage advice for our troubled times
- Kevin Hart's ex-wife renews claims about his 'lies and infidelity'
- John Stamos, 'Weird Al' Yankovic will star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
A Star Is Born: Sophia Loren turns 83 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
If you believe in life fervently, if you believe in yourself, one day or the other, something beautiful is going to happen.
Sophia Loren, 2014
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sophia Loren calls AFI Fest honor 'this wonderful prize'