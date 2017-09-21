Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Read the sweet open letter new mom Serena Williams penned to her own mother
- Sen. Bill Cassidy fires back at Jimmy Kimmel: 'I'm sorry he does not understand'
- The CW is officially giving 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' the 'Riverdale' treatment
- Netflix releases first trailer for 'The Punisher'
- Fergie says hiding split from Josh Duhamel was 'getting a little weird'
- Hillary Clinton tells Stephen Colbert: 'I am not going anywhere'
- Jimmy Kimmel says Sen. Bill Cassidy 'lied right to my face' about healthcare bill
A Star Is Born: Stephen King turns 70 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
As a writer, you're talking with two voices. At one level, you're screaming at your audience about ghosts and vampires. At another level, you're whispering to them about real fears.
Stephen King, 1989