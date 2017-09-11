Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Troy Gentry, of country group Montgomery Gentry, dies in helicopter crash
- Martin Shkreli is selling rare Wu-Tang Clan album — and bids have surpassed $1 million
- Garth Brooks coming to Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2018
- Former Rep. Loretta Sanchez to executive produce political drama 'Accidental Candidate' for NBC
- Dr. Phil to Sinéad O'Connor: 'Do you want to be dead?'
A Star Is Born: Taraji P. Henson turns 47 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I’ve been doing this for a long time, and in my opinion I’ve been doing very good work. But now people are discovering me.... I’ve always been that utility worker, that utility actor, but now all of a sudden the world is seeing me on a platform they’ve never seen me on before.
Taraji P. Henson, 2015
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Empire's' tough Cookie, Taraji P. Henson, always up for a challenge