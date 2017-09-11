NATION
Live Updates: Hurricane Irma aims its fury at central Florida
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Taraji P. Henson turns 47 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

I’ve been doing this for a long time, and in my opinion I’ve been doing very good work. But now people are discovering me.... I’ve always been that utility worker, that utility actor, but now all of a sudden the world is seeing me on a platform they’ve never seen me on before. 

Taraji P. Henson, 2015

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Empire's' tough Cookie, Taraji P. Henson, always up for a challenge

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World