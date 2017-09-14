Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Larry King reveals he had surgery for lung cancer
- Scarlett Johansson reaches divorce settlement with second husband Romain Dauriac
- Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and more to perform at Hurricane Harvey benefit concert
- Olivia de Havilland's 'Feud' trial fast-tracked, set for November
- 'Hand in Hand' benefit raises $44 million (and counting) for hurricane relief
- Late-night hosts 'liked' Ted Cruz's NSFW Twitter mishap
A Star Is Born: Tyler Perry turns 48 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I want to be a part of a system where an artist can create the art he thinks his audience wants. That is difficult because the studios have become huge corporations where scripts, ideas and casts go through so many hands it ends up not being your vision.
Tyler Perry, 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Studios aren't only show in town for Tyler Perry